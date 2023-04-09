Ade LLC Has $308,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ade LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 721,997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 500,527 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 3,237,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

