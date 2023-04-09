Ade LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ade LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,594,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.