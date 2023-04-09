ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.86 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $4,756.18 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,870.67 or 1.00011976 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002015 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,339.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.