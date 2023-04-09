AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,416.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 398,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,681,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

