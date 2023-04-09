946 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Optas LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

LMT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $490.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

