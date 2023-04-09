6,070 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

