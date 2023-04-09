5,739 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 128,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

