19,148 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

