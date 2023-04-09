10,527 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after buying an additional 2,148,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 855,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.12. 1,529,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

