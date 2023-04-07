Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
