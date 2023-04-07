Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

