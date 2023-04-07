ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.