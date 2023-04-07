Zacks Research Weighs in on Integer Holdings Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Integer in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

