XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.40 to $0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XOS. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of XOS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.02. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Insider Activity at XOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dakota Semler purchased 155,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,035.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 595,902 shares of company stock valued at $537,261. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOS by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XOS by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in XOS by 1,011.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 63,137 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

