Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Purchases $55,000.00 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XOS Stock Performance

XOS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Institutional Trading of XOS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in XOS by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in XOS by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About XOS

XOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

