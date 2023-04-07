Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Sells £9,561.56 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.43), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,874.76).

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.53) on Friday. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 416.55 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 658 ($8.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 508.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.35.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 2,098.77%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

