WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $284.40 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $13.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009730 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02857335 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

