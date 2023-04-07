Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

