Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.