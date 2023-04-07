William Blair Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.08.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.