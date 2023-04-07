Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 42,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

