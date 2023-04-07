Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11. Walmart also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.