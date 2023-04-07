Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $212.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $188.00.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

