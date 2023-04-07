Vow Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $191.71 million and approximately $664,761.64 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.