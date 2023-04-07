Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Head-To-Head Survey

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Westlake shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Westlake shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Westlake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.26% Westlake 14.23% 22.54% 11.08%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Westlake’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Westlake $15.79 billion 0.91 $2.25 billion $17.32 6.52

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verde Clean Fuels and Westlake, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake 3 8 3 0 2.00

Westlake has a consensus target price of $119.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Westlake’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Summary

Westlake beats Verde Clean Fuels on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segments refers to the Westlake Royal Building Products, Westlake Pipe and Fittings, Westlake Global Compounds, and Westlake Dimex. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

