Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.30 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and $7.75 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02199759 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,222,330.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

