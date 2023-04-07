United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.1 %

UCBI opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.