Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.40) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.64) to GBX 4,600 ($57.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.61) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,118.33 ($51.15).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,307.50 ($53.50) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,101.79. The firm has a market cap of £108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,637.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,359.41 ($41.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,329 ($53.76).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 5,627.38%.

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($52.91), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($87,885,143.82). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.