UBS Group Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $115.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.11.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PVH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

