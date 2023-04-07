Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 274,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 198,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 43.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $15,271,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $14,231,000. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $7,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

