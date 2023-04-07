Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Trustmark Price Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 39.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

