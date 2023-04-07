Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

