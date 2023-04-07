Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.
TFC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.
Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
