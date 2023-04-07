Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

