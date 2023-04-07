True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and traded as low as C$3.29. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 481,799 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$307.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.31.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

(Get Rating)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

