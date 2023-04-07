Triumph Financial, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of TFIN opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,967.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,967.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

