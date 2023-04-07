Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average is $171.74. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

