Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Doma Price Performance

DOMA stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988,289 shares in the company, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,589 shares of company stock valued at $142,203 over the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Doma by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Doma by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Doma by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 538,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doma in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

