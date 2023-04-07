The Westaim Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westaim in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.
Westaim Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of CVE:WED opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Westaim has a 12-month low of C$2.29 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.48.
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
