Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $383,779.22 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.01. 706,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,590. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

