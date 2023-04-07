Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $383,779.22 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.01. 706,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,590. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
