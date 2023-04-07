Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.70.

Stock Up 1.0 %

TCBI stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $525.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

