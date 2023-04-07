Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $170.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

