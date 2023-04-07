Tenon Medical (TNON) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tenon Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Tenon Medical Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $691,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.41 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $54.73 million -3.25

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tenon Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenon Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 1021 3634 7837 183 2.57

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.45%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tenon Medical peers beat Tenon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

