Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,766. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
