Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,766. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 175,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.