TD Securities Raises Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Price Target to C$1.95

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Entrée Resources Price Performance
ERLFF stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.13.
Entrée Resources Company Profile
