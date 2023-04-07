TD Securities Raises Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Price Target to C$1.95

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

ERLFF stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

