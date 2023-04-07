SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Maxim Group

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.31. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SWK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SWK by 173.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 342,222 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in SWK by 14.8% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 741,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in SWK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SWK by 190.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

