SushiSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.64 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $253.01 million and $28.64 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

