Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.81. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Surgalign by 55.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Surgalign by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Surgalign by 208.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310,676 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

