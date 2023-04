Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

