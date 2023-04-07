Stryve Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryve Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.87%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

