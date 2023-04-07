Strike Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $54.69 million and $7.69 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.91 or 0.00053088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,669,466 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

