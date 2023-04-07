StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

Vale stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 89.6% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $71,347,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

