StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
iStar Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. iStar has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
Further Reading
