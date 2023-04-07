StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. iStar has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 5,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 2,308.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

